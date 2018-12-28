Jio Happy New Year Offer: Get 100% Cashback on Rs 399 Recharge

Bhubaneswar: As 2018 is coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Friday announced a special ‘Happy New Year’ offer for its prepaid subscribers.

Under the special offer, the telecom operator in partnership with AJio will provide 100 percent cashback on prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399.

This is a limited period offer and is valid only till January 31, 2019, Jio said in a statement. The offer provides cashback in form of AJio coupon which can be redeemed over and above the existing AJio offers, the statement added.

The Happy New Year Offer is applicable on the Jio’s highest selling plan of Rs.399, so a majority of customers can take the full benefit of this offer.

ABOUT THE OFFER: