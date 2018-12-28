Jio Happy New Year Offer: Get 100% Cashback on Rs 399 Recharge

Bhubaneswar: As 2018 is coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Friday announced a special ‘Happy New Year’ offer for its prepaid subscribers.
Under the special offer, the telecom operator in partnership with AJio will provide 100 percent cashback on prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399.
This is a limited period offer and is valid only till January 31, 2019, Jio said in a statement. The offer provides cashback in form of AJio coupon which can be redeemed over and above the existing AJio offers, the statement added.
The Happy New Year Offer is applicable on the Jio’s highest selling plan of Rs.399, so a majority of customers can take the full benefit of this offer.
ABOUT THE OFFER:
- Customers performing recharge of Rs.399 will get 100% Cashback in form of AJIO coupon.
- AJIO coupon worth Rs.399 will be credited in MyCoupons section of MyJio.
- The coupon credited can be redeemed on AJIO App and Website on minimum cart value of Rs.1000.
- AJIO coupon worth Rs.399 can be redeemed over and above the existing AJIO discounts thus making the offer a DOUBLE TREAT.
- The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users.
- This is a limited period offer and will run from 28th December, 2018 to 31st January, 2019.
- The coupons received during this period can be redeemed on or before 15th March, 2019.