Latest News Update

Jio cabs to start soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jio cabs

Mumbai: With the recent announcement of gaining 100 million customer marks just 170 days, now the Reliance Jio is going to launch a cab service soon sources said.

The company led by Mukesh Ambani is planning to start Jio app based taxi service by ending of the year. For that 600 cars have already ordered and that is from Mahindra and Hyundai to begin the service. This taxi service name “Reliance Jio Cab”.

As per sources, Reliance Jio Cabs will be first introduced in Chennai and Mumbai, later followed by the other cities and the pricing will be aggressive, comparable to Ola and Uber.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
15.0K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.8K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
5.3K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.4K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
4.1K
Headlines

Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
To Top