Jio cabs to start soon

Mumbai: With the recent announcement of gaining 100 million customer marks just 170 days, now the Reliance Jio is going to launch a cab service soon sources said.
The company led by Mukesh Ambani is planning to start Jio app based taxi service by ending of the year. For that 600 cars have already ordered and that is from Mahindra and Hyundai to begin the service. This taxi service name “Reliance Jio Cab”.
As per sources, Reliance Jio Cabs will be first introduced in Chennai and Mumbai, later followed by the other cities and the pricing will be aggressive, comparable to Ola and Uber.