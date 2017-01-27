Jio asks TRAI to impose penalty on Airtel for “misleading” ads

New Delhi: In a fresh spar between Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm, the latter has asked telecom regulator TRAI to impose penalty on the former for its misleading ads which tries to exaggerate the value of data and calls that it promised.

The telecom giant has alleged that Airtel has violated the present telecommunication laws through its unlimted calls and data offers in its pre and post paid tariff packs.

Jio has also charged that Bharti Airtel did not indicate applicability of Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for its benefits of free unlimited calls.

It alleged that the free calls under Airtel’s Special Tariff Voucher 345 were not really unlimited as Airtel has implemented a FUP of 300 minutes/day or 1,200 minutes/week, post which all calls are chargeable.

It also claimed that FUP related information is provided only by call centre executives of Airtel and that too when the issue is specifically highlighted to them.

Jio said that Airtel’s free data for 12 months on the prepaid STV of Rs 345 is actually not free since it charges Rs 345 besides the subscriber is charged at pay-as-you-go rates after the expiry of data benefits.

Jio has also accused Airtel of arbitrary discrimination between subscribers of same class, saying that offer (free data for 12 months) can be availed only by subscribers with new 4G handsets that have previously not been used on Airtel’s network.

This “arbitrary classification” by Airtel is a gross violation of the Telecom Tariff order 1999 Section IV (Transparency and Consumer Protection), Jio said.