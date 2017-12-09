Latest News Update

Jilted lover stabs girl to death after she breaks off engagement

Pragativadi News Service
Kota: A man in Rajasthan’s Kota area has been accused of killing a girl after she refused to marry him.

Sabir, the accused from Kota’s Borkheda area, is said to have stabbed the girl half a dozen times until she bled to death in Bhimganjmandi area on Friday.

According to reports, jilted lover Sabir was engaged to marry the victim, Shahnoor. However, Shahnoor later decided to break off the engagement after she learned about his background.

On Friday, Shahnoor was going to her coaching class with her sister when the accused attacked her.

Earlier today the accused Sabir was arrested.

