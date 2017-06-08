Jilted lover sets mother of two on fire

Bhubaneswar: In a horrific incident, a mother of two on Wednesday set on fire by her neighbor, whose advances she had roughened up, at Nayapalli in state capital.

The woman sustained 95 percent burns and has been admitted to the Burns Ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, with serious burns to her torso and limbs.

The tragic incident took place at a slum near CBI office here. The victim identified as Subasini Nayak, mother of two children was being wooed by a neighbor Dambarudhar Das. While she turned down Das’ advances, on Wednesday afternoon jilted lover doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze, IIC Suryamani Pradhan said.

Subasini was shifted to SCB Medical College, Cuttack after receiving preliminary treatment at Capital Hospital here.

Police have arrested Das on charges of attempt to murder and produced him in a local court today. He was remanded to judicial custody.

The accused, Dambarudhar Das, 45, also married, is a native of Jagatsinghpur district and has been working as a driver in a private firm for the past three years, police said.