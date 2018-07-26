Jilted lover posts girl student’s obscene pictures on FB

Cuttack: In a glaring instance of misuse of the social media for objectionable activities, a jilted lover allegedly posted obscene photographs of a girl student of Ravenshaw University on Facebook, after she turned down his proposal.

The matter came to light after the victim lodged a written complaint with university authorities and Malgodown police a few days ago following which the accused was suspended from the varsity.

Based on the complaint, the varsity authorities handed over the matter to Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) to probe the matter.

Sources said that the victim recorded her statement in front of the probing committee on Tuesday and the panel had asked the accused and his legal guardians to appear before it on Thursday.

According to reports, the girl student and accused shared a close relationship. But after the accused proposed her, the girl rejected it.

After being turned down, the accused posted a few obscene photos of the girl on Facebook. Besides, the youth is also accused of thrashing the girl in the varsity premises.

When asked, Ravenshaw University Vice Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patra said, “Strong action will be taken against the student if he is found guilty.”

A complaint has been lodged at police station. However, the accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace his whereabouts, informed Cuttack ACP Trinath Mishra.