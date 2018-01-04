Jigisha murder: Delhi HC commutes death sentence to life term for two convicts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted to life imprisonment the death sentence of two convicts in the 2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

A division bench of Justice S. Murlidhar and Justice I.S. Mehta, however, upheld the life imprisonment awarded to the third convict by a trial court in the case, as per sources.

The death row convicts had challenged the trial court’s conviction and sentence.

While convicts Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla were handed down death penalty by the trial court in 2016, the third offender Baljeet Malik was given reprieve from the gallows for his good conduct in jail and awarded life imprisonment for murder of the IT executive and other counts, as per sources.

While sentencing the two to death, the trial court had said the 28-year-old woman was killed in a “cold-blooded, inhuman and cruel manner” and “brutally mauled to death”.

The police had claimed robbery was the motive behind the killing.

The police had arrested the three within a week following digital footprints, after the suspects used Ghosh’s ATM cards.