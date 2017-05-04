JICA says to complete Cuttack drainage & sewerage projects by Sept’18

Cuttack: The drainage and sewerage work projects of Cuttack city, undertaken by a Japanese governmental agency, going on for last five years would be completed in September 2018.

This has been informed by a high-level team of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to a Standing Committee of Odisha Assembly on Tuesday.

Following a public outcry during last monsoon, the agency had announced that the work in both the projects (drainage and sewerage) would be over by 2017.

The same House Committee, which had reviewed the progress of the Jica project last year, had expressed deep concern over the delay in the completion of the work.

The project work has also damaged the underground drinking water pipes at many places thereby hampering the supply of potable water.

The Standing Committee comprising nine MLAs, including local legislator Pravat Biswal, also reviewed the progress of certain other ongoing projects in the district including a Railway overbridge and an underpass of the National Highway passing through the city.