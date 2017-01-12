Jhilik, Babushan films to release on Friday

Bhubaneswar: The year 2017 seems to be going great for Odia film industry with Babushan, Sidhant, Jhilik all hitting the screens in the first month. While two films have already been released in the first two weeks of the New Year, two more are coming up tomorrow.
Odia cine goers can see the onscreen romantic couple Babusan and Sheetal who are paired again in Sarthak’s Dil Deewana Heigala while Sambit Acharya and Jhilik Bhatacharya are coming up with their film “Tumaku Dekhila Pare”.
Interestingly both the films are based on love stories. The Babusan starrer is a romantic comedy and directed by Sudhansu Mohan Sahu. Bijay Mohanty, Mihir Das and Aparajita are playing important characters in this flick.
Meanwhile, audience will see Sambit and Jhilik together for the first time and they are hopeful of some onscreen magic from these two. Directed by Chandan Mohapatra, this film has actor turned MP Siddhant Mahapatra and Mihir Das in important roles. Actress Naina Das also makes a comeback. This is also a love story.
Both the films are releasing in good number of theatres across the state.