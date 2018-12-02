Jharsuguda MLA Naba Das may quit Congress

Bhubaneswar: Speculations that Jharsuguda Congress MLA Naba Kishore Das may quit the party gathered further momentum with the leader hinting towards his exit at a public meeting on Sunday.

Das may join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) before the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the public meeting, Das said, “I believe in action. From whichever party I will contest the ensuing polls, the demand for sub-division status for Laikera will be fulfilled.”

“The people have given me the rights. I will think and decide in which party I would go so that the development of people will be possible,” Das added.

“I have support from people and I am discussing with my supporters about quitting the Congress party. I will take the final decision soon,” he added.

Recently, BJP Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray and senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra resigned from the membership of the saffron party.