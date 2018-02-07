Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination

Jharsuguda: A Class-VII girl of Banjari Sevashram in Jharsuguda district, identified as Anju Kisan, died allegedly after being administered the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine on Tuesday.

According to reports, students of Banjari Sevashram were reportedly administered the Measles-Rubella vaccine on January 29. However, Anju started vomiting and suffered from diarrhea on Saturday. The hostel authorities rushed her to the local hospital where the student was administered an injection.

Later, her parents took the girl to their house after getting information. The deceased’s parents alleged that the minor girl fell sick again at home on Monday. She was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the Jharsuguda Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) has formed a team to probe into the incident.