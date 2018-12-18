Jharsuguda CDMO caught taking bribe

By pragativadinewsservice
Jharsuguda: The Vigilance sleuths today caught the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in Jharsugada district while accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

The accused CDMO has been identified as Usha Rani Das. As per sources, she had demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from an electrician in order to pass his bill regarding an administration work.

Acting on the complaint filed by Debanand Barik, the Vigilance department laid a trap and caught Das red-handed while receiving the graft.

The money was recovered from the accused and a case registered (71/18) against her, officials said. Das has been forwarded to Sambalpur Vigilance court, sources said.

Later, the vigilance officials also conducted a raid at the residence of Das for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known source of income.

pragativadinewsservice
