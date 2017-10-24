Jharsuguda airstrip to be UDAN-ready by November: AP Padhi

Bhubaneswar: The Jharsuguda airstrip will be made operational for regional connectivity services (RCS) under the UDAN scheme by November.

This was informed by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi after a review meeting of the State Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee held under his chairmanship at the state secretariat here today.

Padhi said that whereas the Jharsuguda airstrip will be fully operational by November this year, Rourkela airstrip will take two more months to be operational and Utkela airstrip will be made UDAN ready by March, 2018.

Discussions in the meeting showed that five airstrips of Odisha were selected for UDAN scheme. These were Bhubaneswar airport, airstrips at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Utkela ( Kalahandi) and Jeypore ( Koraput). From among these, the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar would serve as mentor airport. From among other four, the Jharsuguda airport would be developed under joint aegis of the AAI and the Government of Odisha.

According to sources the average price of a ticket to be paid by the passengers for these flights would be around Rs 2,500.