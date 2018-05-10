Jharsuguda Airport all set to begin flight operations from June 14

Bhubaneswar: The Jharsuguda airport is all set to begin the first regional air connectivity (RCS) operation to Bhubaneswar from June 14, said an official today.

This was decided at the State Level Monitoring Committee on RCS-UDAN held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at State Secretariat here.

Reviewing the progress and preparedness for starting the UDAN operation, Padhi advised the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Air Port Authority of India (AAI) to expand the facilities for training of security personnel.

They were advised to provide training here in Bhubaneswar so that number of security personnel could be trained quickly.

The review showed that in the meanwhile Rourkela airstrip has been made ready for UDAN operation and a MoU has been signed between SAIL and AAI regarding airstrip management and operation.

It was decided that State Government would also provide security and fire personnel for Rourkela airstrip.

The runway expansion work in Jeypore and Utkela has been completed, said the official.

Padhi directed to complete other associated civil works by June 2018.

The Obstacle and Limitation Surface (OLS) Survey of all the four airports has been completed.

State Civil Aviation secretary Ashok Kumar Meena said that operation certificate for Jharsuguda airport has already been sanctioned.

Fire personnel have already been trained and deployed. The home department has deputed the security personnel. The first phase of induction training is already over, he added.

BACS was requested to train the required number of personnel for deployed. The application has already been submitted for civil aviation license for Rourkela. Flight operation would start after getting the license, said Meena.

Notably, Odisha government is providing both the manpower and financial support to make the regional connectivity scheme viable during initial periods.

It is providing around 20% of the Viable Gap Funding, land, security and fire services.

The electricity and water would also be provided at a minimum rate. The state government has decided to provide these subsidies and financial assistance for regional air connectivity as a part of its ‘Make in Odisha’ initiative.