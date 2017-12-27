Jharkhand youth arrested over double murder in Odisha

Sundergarh: Odisha police has arrested a Jharkhand youth in connection with death of a woman and her daughter under mysterious circumstances inside their house at Orampada village under Hemgiri police limits on 25 December in Sundergarh district.

The arrested youth has been identified as as Shalil Bhengra of West Singhbum in Jharkhand, who works as a driver at MCL.

Police today revealed that the mother-daughter duo was murdered by Shalil, who happened to be a friend of the woman’s husband.

The accused killed the two allegedly over rejection of love.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on the night of Christmas Eve, Shalil went to the woman’s house in an inebriated state and proposed his love to her in the absence of her husband. However, the woman opposed his act, following which he lost his cool and strangulated her to death in a fit of rage,” said Sundergarh SP Pinak Mishra in a press conference.

As the woman’s six-year-old daughter witnessed the incident and shouted, he also murdered her. Medical reports have confirmed that there was no sexual assault involved in the case, he said.

Both the bodies were recovered from the closed house the next day after the woman’s husband returned and informed the police about the incident.

Fortunately, his one-and-half-year-old son was rescued alive and was admitted to hospital.

The accused has confessed to the crime and a case been registered in this connection. He will be forward to court today, police said.