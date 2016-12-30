Jharkhand mine collapse: Nine miners killed

Godda: In a tragic incident, at least nine miners were killed and some others feared trapped following a cave-in at Lalmatia opencast coal mine at Rajmahal area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on Thursday night.

A total of nine bodies of workmen have been recovered from the accident site so far and two injured persons were undergoing treatment,a Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was engaged in rescue and relief operations. 10 equipments excavators and dump trucks have been recovered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, Jharkhand Minister Raghubar Das and other leaders expressed grief at the loss of lives.

On the other hand, an inquiry has been ordered by the Director General of Mines Safety and a high-level committee of experts constituted by Coal India to investigative the causes of the accident