Jewellery shop owner and staff found dead in Jajpur; murder suspected

Jajpur: Bodies of two persons were recovered near Pritipur Bazar under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district late on Friday night.

The deceased were later identified as Khageswar Rana, a jewellery shop owner and his staff Chaitanya Sahu.

It is suspected that unidentified robbers have committed the crime with an intention to loot.

The matter came to light after the family members of Rana began conducted a search operation as he did not return home till late night without any information. Later, they found Rana and Sahu’s body lying in a pool of blood near Kapila and informed police about the incident.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and investigations are on.