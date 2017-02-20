Jewellery purchase in cash above Rs 2 lakh to attract 1% tax from Apr 1

New Delhi: Cash purchases of jewellery will attract 1% TCS (Tax Collected at Source) from April 1 if the amount exceeds Rs 2 lakh, as against the current threshold of Rs 5 lakh.
Once the Finance Bill 2017 is passed, jewellery will be treated on value with general goods which attract 1% TCS on cash purchase of above Rs 2 lakh.
The Bill seeks to do away with the threshold of Rs 5 lakh on jewellery purchases for applicability of TCS because the Union Budget 2017-18 has proposed to ban cash dealings of over Rs 3 lakh and make violations punishable with a penalty of an equivalent amount to be paid by person receiving the cash.