Jet flight skids during take off, 15 injured

Panaji: Passengers of a Jet Airways flight survived a major scare as the flight skidded off the runway at the Dabolim airport in Goa. While preparing for takeoff to Mumbai early in the morning on Tuesday, the plane slipped into the grass zone. While 15 passengers were injured during evacuation when the flight tilted forward, the rest are safe.
Flight 9W 2374, which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai at 5.30 am had 154 passengers on board apart from seven crew members. Passengers were evacuated from emergency exit carpets when the flight moved forward causing injuries to 15 passengers.
“When people were getting down, the plane suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos,” a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.
The airline made alternate travel arrangements for its guests to / from Goa after the incident.