Jet Airways says dialogue on to resolve crisis

New Delhi: Jet Airways authorities said efforts are on to find out a solution to the crisis after 14 flights were cancelled yesterday.

The management said they are discussing the ongoing crisis over unpaid salaries and other issues with pilots.

It may be recalled some pilots called it sick yesterday leading to the cancellation of flights.

Spokesperson of the airlines said the cancellations were due to unforeseen operational issues and not due to noncooperation of pilots.

Sources said the management is trying to resolve the matter and other issues through dialogue.