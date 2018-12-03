Jet Airways says dialogue on to resolve crisis

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Jet Airways
22

New Delhi: Jet Airways authorities said efforts are on to find out a solution to the crisis after 14 flights were cancelled yesterday.

The management said they are discussing the ongoing crisis over unpaid salaries and other issues with pilots.

Related Posts

Adityanath proposes to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar

AIMIM leader Owaisi attacks Modi on humble origin

Heavy security arrangement for Assam Panchayat polls

It may be recalled some pilots called it sick yesterday leading to the cancellation of flights.

Spokesperson of the airlines said the cancellations were due to unforeseen operational issues and not due to noncooperation of pilots.

Sources said the management is trying to resolve the matter and other issues through dialogue.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.