PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad following onboard ‘threat letter’, all passengers safe

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jet Airways

New Delhi:  A Jet Airways Mumbai-Delhi flight with 122 people on board was diverted to Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on Monday morning due to serious “security issues” which were detected onboard, according to reports.

Flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 0255 hours, landed at the Ahmedabad airport at around 0345 hours citing “security reasons”.

The flight with 115 passengers, and seven crew landed safely in a remote bay at the Ahmedabad airport, following which all passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and screened thoroughly, sources said.

The police and other security agencies have started a full-scale investigation and are making further enquiries about the “security threat”. While security officials in Ahmedabad are investigating the matter, Jet Airways is making efforts to bring back the passengers to Delhi as soon as possible.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.4K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
grant-in-aid grant-in-aid
1.0K
Headlines

Odisha govt publishes grant-in-aid gazette notice for block grant employees

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top