Jet Airways flight diverted to Ahmedabad following onboard ‘threat letter’, all passengers safe

New Delhi: A Jet Airways Mumbai-Delhi flight with 122 people on board was diverted to Ahmedabad shortly after take-off on Monday morning due to serious “security issues” which were detected onboard, according to reports.

Flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 0255 hours, landed at the Ahmedabad airport at around 0345 hours citing “security reasons”.

The flight with 115 passengers, and seven crew landed safely in a remote bay at the Ahmedabad airport, following which all passengers were disembarked from the aircraft and screened thoroughly, sources said.

The police and other security agencies have started a full-scale investigation and are making further enquiries about the “security threat”. While security officials in Ahmedabad are investigating the matter, Jet Airways is making efforts to bring back the passengers to Delhi as soon as possible.