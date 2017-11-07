JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew killed in encounter

Srinagar: Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew was killed by the Indian security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

The slain JeM terrorist has been identified as Talha Rasheed, who was also acting as a local commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit in Kashmir, according to sources.

Besides JeM chief’s nephew, two other terrorists were killed in the encounter. One was divisional commander Muhammad Bhai and another one was Waseem, a resident of Drubgam Pulwama, sources said.

The joint operation was conducted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama.

Unfortunately, one soldier of 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was martyred and two soldiers and a civilian injured during the operation. The martyred soldier has been identified as Sham Sunder.