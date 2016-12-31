JEE Mains deadline extends to Jan 17

Bhubaneswar: The last date of the online application for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2017 has been extended to January 16 next year. The payment can also be made till the midnight of the same day.

Earlier the deadline for the submission of the form was stipulated till January 2. The decision to change the deadline was made as per requests from candidates, parents, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

So far 33,660 candidates have registered for the nation’s premier engineering entrance examinations.

Notably, after the board’s decision to make the Aadhar mandatory there has been increased unrest among the aspirants since the proof is out of reach for thousands of students in states especially in Odisha.

Amid such a backdrop, Odisha had also requested the Centre to extend the deadline till January 20 asking it to meet the Aadhar requirements of the aspirants.