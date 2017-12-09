Headlines

JEE Main 2018: CBSE releases important notification on official website

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
JEE Main

New Delhi: Important notice for students who will be appearing for JEE Main 2018 exams in April. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of JEE –jeemain.nic.in– has provided a new link through which candidates can remove the discrepancies in their uploaded images.

As per the official notification, JEE Main 2018 is scheduled to be held on April 8, 2018, and the online exam will be conducted on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination application process has begun on Dec 1. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can register themselves.

The official notification about JEE Main 2018 examination was released earlier by CBSE at jeemain.nic.in. Students who wish to take part in the exam that will be conducted on April 8 next year can fill in the application forms now.

