JEE (Main) 2017 results to be out on April 27

Bhubaneswar: The results of JEE Main 2017 will be released on April 27. The results will be available on the official website jeemain.nic.in. In Odisha around 45,000 students and 12 lakh students across the country had appeared for the exams.

The results to be published on Thursday and will include the JEE (Main) Paper 1 score and rank and also the list of top 2,20,000 candidates eligible for JEE (Advanced).

To check the results, a candidate needs to log on to the official website, jeemain.nic.in and click on the link offering results. After providing the roll number or registration number in the space provided and clicking on ‘submit’, the results will be displayed.

The rank shown will include All India Rank (AIR) and All India category rank. It is to be noted that candidates score or rank card will be not be sent to them personally.

Merit among candidates will be decided as per higher marks in mathematics and physics and ratio of positive and negative marks (candidate with a higher absolute value of the ratio will be given better rank).

The answer keys and sheets of Paper 1 exam have already been made available on the official website since last week.