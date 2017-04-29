JEE Advanced 2017 registration begins, see how to apply here

New Delhi: JEE Advanced 2017 registration process for the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (IIT JEE) advanced paper 2017 has started. Candidates who have cleared the JEE main 2017 and are eligible for the next round can register at the JEE Advanced website.

The Advanced paper will be held on May 21 and the registration portal will be open until 5 pm on May 2, 2017. The last date to register with late fee is May 4.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2017:

– Go to the official website for JEE Advanced (jeeadv.ac.in).

– Scroll down and click on the link to the admission portal (jeeadv.nic.in).

– Enter your JEE main roll number, password; enter the code provided; login and register.

– Download a copy of the JEE Advanced registration page and take a print out for further reference.