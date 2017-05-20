JEE (Advanced) to be held on May 21

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017 on Sunday (May 21).

About 2 lakh candidates are likely to appear for JEE Advanced exam for this time. The aspirants who have qualified after giving JEE Advanced Exam 2017 must prepare well to secure good ranks and to get admissions to IITs and NITs.

The JEE Advanced exam consists of two objective type papers. Each paper includes questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics with two different sections in the first paper and three separate sections in the second paper.

Three hours are allotted to each paper and every wrong answer will lead to negative marking.