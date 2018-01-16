JE in Vigilance net for taking Rs 30,000 bribe in Odisha

Keonjhar: Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Junior Engineer (JE) of Keonjhar Lift Irrigation Sub Division on charge of taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a beneficiary.

The arrested JE has been identified as Debasish Mohanty, a resident of Eredndei village under Patna block of Keonjhar district was employed as a JE (Mechanical) in the Assistant Engineer’s Office.

A team of Keonjhar Vigilance unit officials led by DSP Harekrushna Majhi conducted a raid on Debasish’s office in the morning and caught him red handed while accepting the bribe amount from one Ranjit Mohanta of Erendei village.

The anti-corruption bureau officials also seized the cash from his possession.

According to reports, Mohanta had applied for the borewell project in 2015-16 through an application to Executive Engineer Lift Irrigation Corporation, Keonjhar.

He had also deposited Rs 20,000 for the purpose. While the borewell digging was underway the accused JE initially demanded Rs 40,000 to complete the project.

Today he was arrested red-handed while taking the bribe money which was later finalized at Rs 30,000.