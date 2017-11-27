JE vaccination drive begins in 13 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government began a massive vaccination drive against Japanese Encephalitis (JE) from today in 13 districts in the state.

The districts include Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Subarnapur.

The government has set a target to vaccinate over 78 lakh children in the age group of 1 to 15 years in the 13 districts under the drive,

The vaccination programme, which will continue for three weeks, will be carried out at all the government schools, private schools, shishu mandir, madrasa, play schools, orphanage and other places.

Last year, the killer JE had claimed lives of at least 120 children in Malkangiri district. The State government had already administered JE vaccination for over two lakh children between one and 15 years of age group from across the district in last December.