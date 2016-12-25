Headlines

JE compensation: Congress calls for road blockade on Monday

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
pradip majhi

Malkangiri: In spite of State Government’s compensation announcement for kin of JE victims, the Congress on Sunday has called for state wide road blockade in front of all district headquarters.

Informing about the development former Malkangiri MP Pradip Majhi said party will organise mass demonstration and road blockade in all district headquarters from 10 to 12 pm noon.

The government should announce compensation of Rs 12 lakh to kin of each JE victim. The BJD Government has always neglected the people of Malkangiri. Hundreds of children have died yet the government has no compassion for them, Majhi said.

“There are insufficient doctors in the district. About 55 posts of doctors are lying vacant. We will protest against the gore injustice meted out to the people,” Majhi said.

Notably, Chief Minister visited the district on Saturday and announced Rs 3 lakh compensation and Pucca houses to kin of each JE victim. Earlier the Congress had called for Malkangiri bandh during CM’s visit.

