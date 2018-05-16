JD(S) alleges BJP offering MLAs Rs 100 crore each

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka Assembly election results declared, the Janata Da (Secular) has alleged that BJP is offering its MLAs Rs 100 crore each to abstain from voting during the floor test.

JD(S) MLAs are being offered Rs 100 crore each to abstain from voting during the floor test so that the BJP could prove a majority in the House and form the next government. Where is this black money coming from? Where are the income-tax officials?, said H D Kumaraswamy, who was chosen as the leader of the JD(S) at a meeting of the party’s MLAs, a news agency quoted.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP legislators elected B S Yeddyurappa as the legislative party leader on Wednesday, party spokesman S Shantharam said while addressing media persons.

“The party has chosen me. I have given the letter to the Governor and he would call me. That is what I am hoping. He told me that he will take an appropriate decision. I’ll inform you after I receive the letter from the Governor,” said Yeddyurappa after meeting the Governor.

The BJP on Tuesday emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka election results bagging 104 of the 222 seats that went to the polls.

Earlier in the day, Congress and JD(S) argued that they deserved the first chance to form the next government as they had the numbers. The Congress-JD(S) together make up for 115 seats, and have the majority to form the government.

Several Congress leaders claimed that the BJP had approached them to join their ranks and abstain from voting in the floor test.