JD (U) suspends 21 members over anti-party activities

JD (U)

Patna: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) has expelled 21 party members from their primary memberships over anti-party activities.

The development comes after senior member Sharad Yadav was replaced as party leader in the Rajya Sabha with Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

State president Vashistha Narayan Singh suspended the members after reports of them going against the party emerged, as per sources.

Among those suspended includes former minister Ramai Ram, former MP Arjun Rai and former MLA Rajkishor Sinha.

Notably, On July 26, Kumar dissolved JD (U)’s grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new coalition with old ally BJP.

