PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

JD (U) MPs likely to join Modi cabinet

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJP

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United formally decided to head back to  NDA on Saturday that it had exited abruptly in 2013 ending a partnership that had lasted nearly two decades.

Bihar CM had picked up the invite to join the BJP’s national coalition during his Delhi visit last week and got a formal seal of approval from the party’s national executive meeting in Patna today.

The JD (U) is also expected to be offered about two ministerial seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers to cement the ties.

JD (U) passed a resolution to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), mere weeks after the party broke away from the grand alliance in Bihar.

At a national executive committee meeting at president and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence, the party formally accepted the invitation to join the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Naveen
3.3K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
7th Pay 7th Pay
2.6K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
2.0K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
sex racket sex racket
1.4K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.4K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top