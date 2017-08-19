JD (U) MPs likely to join Modi cabinet

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United formally decided to head back to NDA on Saturday that it had exited abruptly in 2013 ending a partnership that had lasted nearly two decades.
Bihar CM had picked up the invite to join the BJP’s national coalition during his Delhi visit last week and got a formal seal of approval from the party’s national executive meeting in Patna today.
The JD (U) is also expected to be offered about two ministerial seats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers to cement the ties.
JD (U) passed a resolution to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), mere weeks after the party broke away from the grand alliance in Bihar.
At a national executive committee meeting at president and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence, the party formally accepted the invitation to join the BJP-led NDA coalition.