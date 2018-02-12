Jayalalithaa’s portrait unveiled in TN assembly, DMK moves Madras HC to remove it

Chennai: A portrait of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her signature green sari took prime spot inside the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday amid strong objections by the opposition DMK and the Congress, which boycotted the event.

The DMK, objecting to the big display for a leader it says was steeped in corruption, has petitioned the Madras High court to step in and have the portrait removed.

The portrait stands alone and high in the assembly gallery, at a distance from the 10 other images of chief ministers and Tamil Nadu icons.