Headlines

Jayalalithaa’s portrait unveiled in TN assembly, DMK moves Madras HC to remove it

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
TN Assembly

Chennai: A portrait of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her signature green sari took prime spot inside the Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday amid strong objections by the opposition DMK and the Congress, which boycotted the event.

The DMK, objecting to the big display for a leader it says was steeped in corruption, has petitioned the Madras High court to step in and have the portrait removed.

The portrait stands alone and high in the assembly gallery, at a distance from the 10 other images of chief ministers and Tamil Nadu icons.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.4K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
MR vaccination MR vaccination
1.0K
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
773
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top