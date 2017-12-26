Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa’s party office attacked in Chennai

Chennai: Unidentified persons on Tuesday pelted stones at the party office of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, according to sources.

The incident took place around 12.30 AM when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai at T Nagar here, sources said

Some window panes were damaged in the incident. She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident.

Deepa has filed a complaint with Mambalam Police and the investigation is on.