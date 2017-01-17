Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa enters politics, fight for Amma’s legacy begins

Chennai: More than a month after the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, her niece Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday declared that she has entered politics and will work to fulfill aspirations of AIADMK workers.

Deepa’s entry is seen as a direct challenge to Sasikala as both the leaders are vying for Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

Meanwhile, weeks after Jayalalithaa’s death, she had told a group of supporters who had gathered at her home: “My entry into politics cannot be stopped.”

London educated Deepa first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa’s funeral.

Notably, ater Jayalalithaa passed away in December last year; her close aide Sasikala Natrajan assumed power in AIADMK and O. Panneerselvam succeeded her as Tamil Nadu chief minister.