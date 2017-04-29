Jayalalithaa’s former driver killed in road accident

Chennai: Days after a security guard was found murdered at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s sprawling estate in the state, her former driver was killed in a road accident in Salem district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as C Kanagaraj (36). He was employed at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden home in Chennai and was sacked three years ago.

Few days ago, one of the Kodanad estate security guards, Bagadur, was brutally murdered by unidentified persons. Special teams were formed to nab the culprits. The team also detained three suspects on Friday, including one from Gudalur in Kunnoor.

The special team also identified Kanagaraj as one of the prime suspects. They were on lookout for him.