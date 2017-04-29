Headlines

Jayalalithaa’s former driver killed in road accident

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
jayalalithaa

Chennai: Days after a security guard was found murdered at former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s sprawling estate in the state, her former driver was killed in a road accident in Salem district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as C Kanagaraj (36). He was employed at Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden home in Chennai and was sacked three years ago.

Few days ago, one of the Kodanad estate security guards, Bagadur, was brutally murdered by unidentified persons. Special teams were formed to nab the culprits. The team also detained three suspects on Friday, including one from Gudalur in Kunnoor.

The special team also identified Kanagaraj as one of the prime suspects. They were on lookout for him.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.0K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
6.3K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.3K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.1K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.6K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top