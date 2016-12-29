Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala appointed AIADMK general secretary

Chennai: Sasikala Natarajan, a long time close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been elected as the AIADMK General Secretary unopposed in a party meeting in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has decided in a meeting today to hand over the party’s leadership to Sasikala. The general council of the AIADMK passed the resolution at its meeting. A formal announcement in this regard will be made on January 2, 2017 sources said.

The crucial meeting was attended by all top AIADMK leadersincluding Tamil Nadu chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

Days after Ms Jayalalithaa died; the party had announced that Ms Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party. Natarajan(54) is known in the party as “Chinamma”.

Notably, Veteran politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016.