Jayalalithaa’s 69th birth anniversary to be celebrated today

Tamil Nadu: Amid all party politics in the state, there is no let-up in zeal and extravagance when it comes to celebrating the birth anniversary of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

It is Jayalalithaa’s 69th birth anniversary on Friday and the party has planned to celebrate by paying rich tributes, by organising feasts and distributing welfare aid to the poor, besides keeping her portraits decked with flowers for the public to pay homage.

AIADMK party presidium Chairman KA Sengottaiyan has released a souvenir on the occasion. A statement released by the party said that he will lead the birth anniversary celebration of Jayalalithaa.

Some of the arrangements made for the celebration include, huge posters, life-size cutouts, new welfare projects, elaborate functions with display of loyalty by the cadres of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Besides, the party will also organize a series of public meetings from February 24 to 28 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa. AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran, Palaniswami and Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai will be among those addressing the meetings to be held across the state.