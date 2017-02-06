Jayalalithaa died of organ failure: Doctors

Chennai: A team of doctors, who were involved in treatment of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said on Monday that she had sepsis which caused organ failure leading to her death.

“Best treatment was given to Jayalalithaa, but her diabetes led to complications,” Dr Richard Beale of UK, accompanied by other doctors, said while addressing a press conference here.

The late Chief Minister was on and off ventilator and often also interacted after being admitted for fever and dehydration, Dr Beale said.

Throughout her 75-day hospital stay, there was speculation about Jayalalithaa’s true condition, with many wondering whether the gravity of her health was largely hidden from the public to keep up appearances that she was firmly in charge.

No organ transplant or amputation was performed, clarified the doctors. The doctor also said that Jayalalithaa was treated with non-invasive inhalation.

This statement comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam resigned to pave the way for AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala. She was elected the legislature party leader on Sunday.