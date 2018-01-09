Headlines

Jawans set epitome of humanity: Carry 2 injured women 7 km to hospital in Odisha

Malkangiri: What could be called a perfect epitome of bravery and humanity, CRPF jawans in cut off areas of Chitrakonda carried two tribal women on slings for over 7 km after they were severely injured in explosions of pressure bombs planted by Maoists.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the jawans were busy in combing operations in the dense jungles near Malkangiri- Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) border.

The two tribal women were passing through the forest during the combing when they stepped on the pressure bomb planted by Maoists targeting the jawans. Both were critically injured due to the explosion.

Hearing their screams, the jawans rushed to the spot and immediately created slings to carry the women to hospital.

Meanwhile, during the rescue operation one of the jawans stepped on another pressure bomb and sustained critical injury. He was carried too.

