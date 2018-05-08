State at Large

Jawan killed, 5 others injured in two separate road accidents

Bhawanipatna: An Army jawan was killed and five others were injured in two separate road accidents in Kalahandi district on Tuesday.

The jawan, identified as Laxmi Rout, died on the spot while another person sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on a bridge over Tel river near Golamunda.

The injured person was rescued by locals and admitted to Dharmagarh hospital.

Rout had come home on leave and was on his way to attend his relative’s wedding  at Dharamgarh when the accident occurred.

In another incident, two men, a woman and a two-year-old child, were critically injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned on Tere Naam Ghati near Bhatangpadar in Bhawanipatna.

The victims were rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

