Jawan injured after fire breaks out at Capital police station barrack

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: A jawan was injured after a fire broke out at the barrack of Capital police station here on Sunday. The jawan, identified as Satya Prakash Mantri, was rushed to Capital Hospital in the city.

On being informed about the incident, a team of fire personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour-long effort.

According to sources, a fire broke out due to short circuit in a fan and engulfed the barrack, following which a gas cylinder kept in its premises caught fire and the fire turned wild destroying wooden furniture and properties over lakhs of rupees.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu reached at the spot and took stock of the situation.

