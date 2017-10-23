Javadekar had his lunch in a slum during Odisha visit

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Human Resources Development Prakash Javadekar on Sunday had his lunch in the house of a common man, D. Laxmi, in Buddhanagar slum in Odisha capital.

A special arrangement was made for his lunch and he was served typical Odia dishes.

Having his meal in the slum before camera and media he said, “I was born in a poor family. So, I realize the problem of poverty. I am really happy for having lunch today in the house of a poor.

Asked why he chose this particular slum, Javadekar said the BJD Government was hell-bent on evicting the slum dwellers as most of them are BJP supporters. The Government failed in its mission as the slum dwellers fought resolutely against the eviction drive. “Besides, I could not refuse the invitation of Laxmi who is an old party worker,” he said.