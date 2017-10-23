Javadekar alleges BJD encouraged ponzi scam in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar took a jibe at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha and said the State government is embroiled in corruption and has encouraged ponzi firms in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Javadekar said around 50 MLAs of ruling-BJD have promoted several chit fund companies in the state and the state government has failed to return the money of small depositors yet.

He also criticized the state government for the poor state of education, lack of healthcare infrastructure and mismanagement in power sector.

“While there is an acute shortage of teachers and doctors in schools and hospitals in the state, many villages are still deprived of electricity,” he said.

However, BJD has termed Javadekar’s statements as false and baseless.