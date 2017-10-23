PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Javadekar alleges BJD encouraged ponzi scam in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Prakash Javadekar

Bhubaneswar: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar took a jibe at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha and said the State government is embroiled in corruption and has encouraged ponzi firms in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Javadekar said around 50 MLAs of ruling-BJD have promoted several chit fund companies in the state and the state government has failed to return the money of small depositors yet.

He also criticized the state government for the poor state of education, lack of healthcare infrastructure and mismanagement in power sector.

“While there is an acute shortage of teachers and doctors in schools and hospitals in the state, many villages are still deprived of electricity,” he said.

However, BJD has termed Javadekar’s statements as false and baseless.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.3K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college
Odisha Odisha
1.3K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top