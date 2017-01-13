Jaundice woes continue in Cuttack

Cuttack: Jaundice scare continues in Cuttack with the disease spotted every now and then keeping Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) worried. The disease has been spotted in the city’s ward no. 8 now.

Few days ago, five patients were tested positive in this ward while now over 30 have been affected with jaundice. The city’s health department has decided to repair any damaged and leaking pipelines in the city for which an independent squad has been formed by the CMC.

The pipelines will be repaired in CMC wards 7, 8, 9, 39, 40 and 41 where leaking pipes will be replaced with new ones by the squad. Also, six public health managers will be appointed in various dispensaries under CMC in the city, said Municipal Commissioner Gyana Das. He also said that leaflets will be distributed from door to door to spread awareness about the disease.

Over 50 jaundice cases have been spotted in the city’s Tualsipur, Matha Sahi, Narayan Sahu lane and so on. In the last three years there have been over 3000 affected with the disease on Cuttack.