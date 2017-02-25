Jaundice strikes Cuttack again: Over 75 people hospitalized and 1 dead

Cuttack: Supply of contaminated drinking water in most parts of Cuttack through broken pipes has once again brought the city under the grip of jaundice.

The worst affected area has been Tulsipur area of the city. At least three wards of the civic body are the worst-affected as over 75 persons of the locality have been hospitalized for jaundice in last few days.

A person named Purnima Rana of Mathasahi of Tulsipur area succumbed to death on Friday after being suffering from jaundice.

District Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra on Friday visited the affected areas and ordered for random sample collections of water from all water sources to ascertain the cause and source of jaundice. Most households entirely depend upon PHD pipelines for potable water, but the pipelines passing close to drains have broken at many places.

Further, Mishra has said that the broken pipelines will be replaced soon and water tankers will be used to supply potable water in the affected areas. Besides, the Government hospitals have been alerted to cater to the jaundice patients attentively.