Twin City

Jaundice strikes Cuttack again: Over 75 people hospitalized and 1 dead

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaundice strikes Cuttack again: Over 75 people hospitalized and 1 dead

Cuttack: Supply of contaminated drinking water in most parts of Cuttack through broken pipes has once again brought the city under the grip of jaundice.

The worst affected area has been Tulsipur area of the city. At least three wards of the civic body are the worst-affected as over 75 persons of the locality have been hospitalized for jaundice in last few days.

A person named Purnima Rana of Mathasahi of Tulsipur area succumbed to death on Friday after being suffering from jaundice.

District Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra on Friday visited the affected areas and ordered for random sample collections of water from all water sources to ascertain the cause and source of jaundice. Most households entirely depend upon PHD pipelines for potable water, but the pipelines passing close to drains have broken at many places.

Further, Mishra has said that the broken pipelines will be replaced soon and water tankers will be used to supply potable water in the affected areas. Besides, the Government hospitals have been alerted to cater to the jaundice patients attentively.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
15.0K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.8K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
5.3K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.4K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
4.1K
Headlines

Odia girl Myra wins ‘Little Miss India 2017’ title
To Top