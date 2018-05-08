Jatani flyover construction work under Vigilance scanner

Bhubaneswar: In yet another jolt to the Panda Infra Pvt Ltd, the Vigilance officials on Tuesday launched a probe into the poor quality flyover work at Jatani town in Khurda district.

The move comes following an allegation by Jatani Traders’ Association against the construction company.

The association levelled allegations of low quality work carried out by the agency in construction of the much anticipated over bridge project.

As a proof for its accusations, the association members submitted a CCTV video footage to the Vigilance sleuths capturing low quality work by the company.

“The association members handed over hard disks of footage retrieved from the CCTV cameras installed at some nearby trading establishments. These will be send to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in Bhubaneswar for examination,” said Vigilance DSP Sisir Kumar Bhoi.

Meanwhile, the BJP activists began a relay hunger strike under the flyover at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday demanding immediate arrest of the Public Works Department’s secretary, chief engineer and other officials for irregularities in the construction of Bomikhal flyover project.