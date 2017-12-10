Jasprit Bumrah’s grandfather found dead in Sabarmati river

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah’s body was found dead in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

According to reports, the dead body was pulled out from Sabarmati River, situated between Gandhi Bridge and Dadhichi Bridge, by Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES).

Santok Singh, 84, who had gone to Ahmedabad to meet the cricketer, was reported missing since Friday afternoon.

The cricketer’s family allegedly refused Singh from meeting or talking to him. A missing person’s report was filed with Vastrapur police.

According to Santok’s daughter Rajinder Kaur.”When we went to meet Jasprit’s mother Daljit Kaur at a city school where she is a teacher, she refused to allow my father any contact with Jasprit.

“She (Bumrah’s mother) even refused to share her son’s phone number so that father could talk to him. My father was grief-stricken by this. He left home on Friday afternoon and never returned,” said Rajinder.

According to police, Santok Singh, who drives an autorickshaw in Uttarakhand, was once a very successful businessman saw his business go downhill after the death of his son and Jasprit’s father. Sources further added that Santokh had seen Jasprit on television and had wanted to meet his grandson.