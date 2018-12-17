Japan restaurant explosion leaves 42 injured

Tokyo: A powerful explosion destroyed wooden buildings housing a restaurant and a real estate office in northern Japan on Sunday night, injuring 42 people, the police said.

The suspected gas explosion in Sapporo, the capital city of Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido, shook nearby buildings, shattered windows and scattered wooden debris across the area.

A police official of Hokkaido region informed that despite a large number of injuries, there had been no fatalities. While one of those injured was seriously hurt, suffering burns to his face, but none of the victims had fatal wounds, he added.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion. Meanwhile, a gas safety center official noted five propane gas tanks outside of the restaurant and two outside the real estate office.

The fire burned for nearly six hours and photographs and TV footage showed smoke rising above charred, collapsed debris as dozens of firefighters poured water onto the building.